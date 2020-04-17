Fans devastated by Zac Efron did not join the cast of “High School Musical” during “Disney Family Singalong” [Video]

Everyone was asked to stay home because of the COVD. 19 pandemic, ABC treated viewers The Disney family Singalong on Thursday evening. Stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera led viewers through some of Disney’s greatest classic songs as they came out of the confines of their own homes.

There was also a special High school musical Reunification benefit. The performance was presented by Zac Efron, who unfortunately had some technical problems. As a result, his video was of poor quality.

Host Ryan Seacrest said, “This star is hidden in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he didn’t want to miss it tonight.”

Efron said to the fans: “I hope you enjoy it and remember that we are all there together.”

Original High school musical The actors Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel sang together with some other stars the film hit "We are all together".

While the performance was spectacular, many fans could not overcome the heartbreak of Efron, who was not singing along. In fact, fans flooded social media with ranting and lamenting.

