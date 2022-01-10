Fans Didn’t Like the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood surprised many viewers.

After seeing how Dexter: New Blood played out, some fans enjoyed Dexter’s (Michael C Hall) original fate, despite their initial displeasure with the way season 8 of Dexter ended.

Here are the things that fans didn’t like about the Dexter: New Blood finale.

[Spoiler alert: The finale of Dexter: New Blood will contain major spoilers.]

Chief Bishop (Julia Jones) began closing in on Dexter Morgan in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

She consulted Batista (David Zayas) after noticing the wheal marks on Dexter’s Iron Lake victims and comparing them to the Bay Harbor Butcher case, and eventually had Dexter cornered.

But when Dexter informed her of the preserved bodies of the missing women on Kurt’s (Clancy Brown) property, Dexter took advantage of the situation.

Dexter murdered Logan (Alano Miller) while they were both being held at the police station.

When Logan pulled his gun instead of surrendering the cell keys, Dexter’s survival instincts kicked in.

Dexter’s decision was described as “out of character” by fans on Reddit.

“One thing about the finale that irritates me is how easily Dexter [decided]to kill Logan,” they said.

“I understand he felt compelled to do so in order to be reunited with Harrison.”

They contrast Dexter’s impulsive decisions with his careful consideration of killing Doakes (Erik King) in Dexter Season 2.

“It irritates me that they brought Dexter back after ten years to make him do something so out of character.”

Fans were not only upset by Logan’s death in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Angela’s mistake in comparing the deaths in Iron Lake to the Bay Harbor Butcher case was also pointed out by fans.

In another Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “There were literally no deaths in Iron Lake that were similar to that case.”

“At this point, all she knows is about the missing women from years ago, which were Kurt and then Matt, which isn’t the same case.”

In Dexter: New Blood, the main case revolved around missing women who were Kurt’s victims.

This season, however, there were a few deaths in Iron Lake.

Dexter used similar methods to knock his victims out (ketamine) and dispose of their bodies (chopping them up…

