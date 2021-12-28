Fans disagree with Kody’s claim that Robyn isn’t his “head wife” on “Sister Wives.”

Fans disagree with Kody’s assertion that Robyn isn’t his “head wife” on “Sister Wives.”

Kody Brown freaks out over his wives on Sister Wives on December 26th, implying that Robyn Brown is his head wife.

He claims that he has no “head wife” and that all of his wives follow his rules.

Sister Wives’ wives and Kody Brown got into a fight on the December 26 episode.

Robyn felt as if she was being accused of inventing the coronavirus (COVID-19) rules that the family had to follow in order to see each other.

Meri cracked a joke about Robyn contributing to the lengthy list of coronavirus rules.

“I’m just going to say it out loud,” Robyn tells her sister wives.

Everyone is wary of me, I’m aware.

Please, just stop.

“Just don’t be suspicious of me,” she says.

Meri’s remark was not made in jest, according to Kody.

Robyn reveals that she has had some of the older children, most likely Janelle’s older sons, who request that the rules be relaxed.

She insists, however, that she did not make up the rules.

“Kody is not a man who should be run by one of his wives,” she explained.

Robyn is enraged that anyone could think she would deliberately cause “discord” in the family in order to gain control over Kody.

“My kids are blaming Robyn for making the rules,” Kody says to the cameras.

These are the rules that my doctor has given us, and these are the rules that our nanny is expected to follow.”

“Are you the head of the family?” Kody asks Robyn, who tells the cameras, “It’s pissing me off.”

They’re looking to Robyn for approval.

In this family, there isn’t a head wife.”

“Now, I’ve had women try to be,” he says.

“This is why it’s so ridiculous to think I made these rules up,” Robyn sobs, “because I’ve had plenty of wives who have tried to be.”

Because I’m well aware of Kody’s preferences.

He’s not going to let his wife tell him what to do.

He’s just not like that.”

Many Sister Wives fans discussed Kody on Reddit, claiming that he doesn’t have a head wife.

“I don’t have a head wife!!!! I do have a wife I spend the majority of my time with, appreciate, get a nanny for, and require zero…,” one fan wrote.

