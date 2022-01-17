Fans Dissect Tammy Slaton’s Eating Habits on ‘1000-lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton’s Eating Habits on ‘1000-lb Sisters’: Fans Dissect Her

Fans of the TLC series 1000-lb Sisters have noticed something “off” about the show, which follows Amy and Tammy Slaton on their weight-loss journey.

Tammy enters a food addiction rehab in Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters.

The irony of Tammy eating so little — if at all — on the show has fans baffled.

Tammy weighed 600 pounds when TLC first aired the Slaton’s show.

Amy weighed 400 pounds at the time, equaling the 1,000 pounds mentioned in the show’s title.

Amy and Tammy were given goals to meet after consulting with a doctor about weight loss surgery so that they could have surgery safely.

Amy had lost enough weight to be eligible for surgery, but Tammy had gained weight by the end of Season 2 of 1000-lb Sisters.

Because Tammy hasn’t been seen eating on the show in a long time, fans are perplexed by her weight gain.

On Reddit, a 1000-pound Sisters viewer wrote, “You know what’s odd?”

“It seems like Tammy eats very little on the show.”

We never see her eat a lot, despite the fact that she needs to.”

Some fans speculate that this is due to Tammy’s preference for eating alone.

“That’s why she wouldn’t stay in the cabin,” a commenter speculated, alluding to the Slaton Family’s upcoming vacation in Season 3.

“She prefers to eat by herself,” says the narrator.

Meanwhile, some viewers believe Tammy is rarely seen eating on the show due to the extensive editing required.

“All the food labels, packaging, wrappers, and fast food logos are blurred out in My 600-lb Life,” a Reddit user explained.

“Brands don’t want to be associated with anything negative.”

Despite this, some fans believe Tammy doesn’t eat in front of the cameras in order to control what people say about her.

“I believe she waits until they aren’t filming so that no one can see how much she eats,” another Reddit user says.

“Tammy probably figures that if no one sees her eat, she can lie and say she’s still on a diet, even if the scale says otherwise.”

TLC’s singer has spoken out about her food addiction.

In an episode, she told her doctor, “I just wasn’t doing what I needed to do.”

“I mean, I try to eat healthier at times, and then…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.