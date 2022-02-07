Fans Go Crazy Over HGTV Star Christina Haack’s Adorable Photo With Her Boys

With shows like Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack is the queen of HGTV.

The interior designer keeps her personal life private, which is why fans appreciate what she posts on Instagram.

Haack uses the social media platform to share beautiful moments with her children, and her most recent post is a cuteness overload.

“Loving these boys (plus) cuddles,” Haack wrote on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for fans to show their appreciation.

A fan responded, “Aww beautiful, Precious Moments.”

“I love this photo – what a wonderful family! I adore their mother,” one commenter added.

“I was able to capture the sweetest moment.

An Instagram user commented, “Your face exudes peace and happiness.”

Another fan commented, “Precious, hold on tight Momma, they grow up too fast.”

Another commenter added, “Cherish these sweet moments because they grow up way too fast.”

Another Instagram user said, “Beautiful moment of a mama and her boys.”

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a blog post.

HGTV: Christina Haack’s Kids Riding Power Wheels Car Without Helmets, and Some Fans Call Her Out