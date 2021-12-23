Fans gush as Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex smile at Lilibet Diana, while Archie looks on in the latest Meghan Markle Christmas card.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled their official Christmas card for 2021, which features the first public appearance of baby Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their tradition of unveiling the card on December 23rd, but it was a day earlier than in previous years.

Lilibet Diana, Meghan and Harry’s second child, is featured in an adorable scene this year.

Meghan holds Lilibet aloft, giggling, while Archie and Harry sit nearby, smiling.

Archie is dressed in a smart white shirt and has a full head of red hair, just like his father Harry.

For the most up-to-date news and gossip on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

A spokesman for Clarence House has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas Day with the Queen.

Rather than traveling to Sandringham as is customary, the Queen will spend her first Christmas without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Over the holidays, she will be joined by members of her family, including a visit from Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas in Norfolk with some members of the Middleton family.

Following rising Covid-19 case numbers, the Queen decided to stay at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure.

The country had been through “such a bleak time” and had faced “many challenges,” including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers were under “immense pressure,” according to the duchess.

She went on to say that while people had become “more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from one another,” this separation had helped people realize “how much we need each other” and the value of acts of kindness.

She thanked the “many inspirational individuals” in her community carol service, which was attended by those recognized as unsung heroes for their community service, and said they owed her “a huge debt of gratitude.”

The service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders, and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic. The service was led by the duchess and supported by The Royal Foundation.

As she introduced a community carol service at Westminster Abbey, the Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic.

Into…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.