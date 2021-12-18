Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Monet, Mecca, and Zeke in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost has only recently begun, but things are already tumultuous.

Monet (Mary J Blige) hoped to get out of the drug game by following in the footsteps of her NBA-bound nephew Zeke (Daniel Bellomy).

Zeke, on the other hand, has found himself in the middle of a murder investigation.

The fact that Zeke isn’t Monet’s nephew was also revealed to Ghost fans.

Instead, he’s Mecca’s son (Daniel Sunjata), who she had with him.

For all these years, Monet has kept her true relationship with Zeke hidden.

Fans are now frantically seeking answers.

Fans believe Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

We know that when they were teenagers, Monet and Mecca had a whirlwind romance involving New Edition, Junior’s cheesecake, and sports cars.

Mecca, on the other hand, seemed to vanish from Monet’s life when he enlisted in the military, only to reappearance 20 years later.

“Let’s just say they had a relationship as teenagers, and he went off and became an international man of mystery, and now he’s come back into her life at the most inopportune time… it’s never a good time!” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TV Line.

However, we recently learned in a Ghost episode that Zeke, whom we all assumed was Monet’s nephew, is actually the son she kept hidden from Mecca.

After uncovering the tuth, Mecca tells Monet, “We need to fight for Zeke now.”

“Let me do it alongside you.”

“Together, we’ll save our son.”

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has already sparked speculation from fans.

We know that Zeke was born when Monet and Mecca were still teenagers, and that the drug lord and her family raised him as her nephew.

A Power Universe fan, on the other hand, devised a schedule.

“Zeke is their son, born in 1998, and Cane is their daughter, born in 1999,” they revealed to Express.

“That is to say, she had Zeke before meeting Lorenzo, and I recall her telling Mecca, ‘This ain’t my mom’s house,’ and ‘you can’t be knocking over trash cans.'”

Zeke’s parentage has thrown fans for a loop, and they’re now curious as to what the NBA prospect knows about his parents.

