Fans have questions about who stole the egg at the WWE Survivor Series.

Fans want to know who stole the egg at the WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series was sponsored by Netflix’s newest blockbuster, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and fans have a lot of questions.

As part of the film’s tie-in, Vince McMahon was revealed to have gotten his hands on one of the multi-million dollar Cleopatra Eggs that Johnson and the others attempted to steal in the Netflix film.

McMahon was surprised to discover that it had been stolen after revealing that he had gotten it directly from The Rock.

McMahon revealed during Survivor Series that the multi-million dollar egg had been stolen after displaying it to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

Unfortunately, by the time the pay per view ended, he had been unable to determine who had actually taken the egg.

That means the mystery of the egg will be solved on Monday Night Raw’s next episode.

Well, @ScrapDaddyAP and @SonyaDevilleWWE are in for a long night… someone STOLE @VinceMcMahon’s (hashtag)REDNOTICE Cleopatra Egg?! (hashtag)[email protected]

On Monday Night Raw, McMahon announced that he would be gathering the entire Raw and SmackDown rosters to figure out who stole the egg, and the fans are all in on it.

WWE fans, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, are desperate for answers! Read on to learn what fans are saying about the mysterious egg disappearance, and share your theories in the comments!

Red Notice is currently available to stream on Netflix, and the full card and results for this year’s WWE Survivor Series are as follows:

When Vince McMahon learns who stole the egg tomorrow, he will be furious.

The Rock didn't appear, and we still don't know who stole the egg

TO FIND OUT WHO STOLE THE EGG WE HAVE TO WATCH RAW TOMORROW.

