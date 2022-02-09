Fans have ranked the top six Tobey Maguire films.

Tobey Maguire was brought back into the spotlight in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Tom Holland film featured a lot of emotional follow-ups to the Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Amazing Spider-Man films, but Maguire and his villains also had a big impact.

When Doc Ock’s character, Alfred Molina, said that Maguire’s Peter Parker “had grown,” fans may have been curious about the actor’s other projects.

According to fans, these are the six best Tobey Maguire films.

The top fan-voted film for the best Tobey Maguire movies on Ranker is, predictably, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker battled Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, who had improved almost everything from the first film.

It includes the iconic train scene, in which Peter saves a train full of civilians by a hair’s breadth.

Dr. Strange was heavily influenced by this film in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One of the main returning villains is Otto Octavius.

Another classic superhero film, Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker for the first time in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002.

He perfectly captured Peter Parker’s awkward energy, particularly around Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

Some fans, however, felt that while he was a perfect Peter Parker, the Spider-Man side of the character deserved a little more.

As a result, many fans believe that Maguire was the perfect Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield was the perfect Spider-Man, and Tom Holland was the best balancer of the two.

Spider-Man 3 has a lot of staying power, for better or worse, whether fans voted with ironic or nostalgic love.

It includes a hilarious scene in which Maguire’s Venom Symbiote Peter Parker dances down the street to a jazz tune.

It may not have been Maguire’s best film, but it left an indelible impression on fans with lines like “I’m going to put some dirt in your eye.”

Tobey Maguire has starred in a number of military films, including Brothers and The Cider House Rules.

Maguire plays Homer Wells, a character from World War II, in the latter film.

It deals with some extremely difficult topics, prompting some countries to restrict viewing to those aged 18 and up.

Fans, on the other hand, were not put off by this.

A Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/YU5i0CA9JV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 16, 2021

PSA: The Spider-Man 3 dance is free in Destiny 2 this week. https://t.co/x7bx2tCNlZpic.twitter.com/3u8Lw2B7Da — GameSpot (@GameSpot) January 7, 2022