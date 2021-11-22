Fans have slammed Kylie Jenner’s family for their ‘tone deaf’ posts following the Astroworld tragedy, so the launch of her holiday makeup line has been postponed.

KYLIE Jenner’s Christmas makeup line has been postponed as fans continue to criticize her family’s “tone deaf” social media posts in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

For the past four years, the beauty mogul has released her holiday collection with Kylie Cosmetics on November 19, with a promo leading up to the release.

But, in the wake of her baby daddy Travis Scott’s festival scandal, fans have been left waiting for the 2021 palette and lip kits.

As previously reported, ten people died and over a hundred were injured at his concert in Houston, Texas on November 5 after the crowd rushed the stage, and fans are suing for BILLIONS of dollars in damages.

Despite upcoming Black Friday and the festive season, Kylie has remained mostly silent on social media since the tragedy, with her business only sharing a repost for the first time on Monday showing her regular lip kits.

Fans have speculated about the new release on Twitter, with one user writing: “Kylie Jenner’s Christmas collection was set to drop today due to Travis Scott’s inability to make any moves.”

Kylie Cosmetics is in trouble.

It’s not going to be a good look if she abandons her makeup line.”

“No one is going to buy your Christmas collection, don’t promote it,” a second said, adding that Kylie should focus on sending money to the Astroworld victims.

You have enough money; humble yourself and assist those families who have lost a family member.”

“When will we see the Christmas collection for this year?” a third inquired.

Another tweeted in support of Kylie’s business, saying, “I feel like she should still drop it silently.”

The Sun can confirm that there is no holiday collection on Kylie Cosmetics’ website, and there has been no update for fans through her mailing list.

Every November, Kylie Cosmetics releases a new holiday collection, and she went all out in 2020 for her Grinch launch, following Baby It’s Cold Outside and the Santa Claus Collection in previous years.

Kylie’s rep has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

The 24-year-old was previously chastised for breaking her weeks-long silence after the release of Astroworld to promote her sister Kendall’s fashion line.

To commemorate the opening of their store in the United Arab Emirates, the clothing line Kendall (plus) Kylie shared a video of the KUWTK stars modeling designs from the new line.

In the promotional video, Kylie, who is expecting her second child, and Kendall, 26, smoldered in a series of sports-luxe ensembles, pouting at the camera.

