Fans Honor ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star and Husband Ladd as Ree Drummond Shares 3 Secrets to a Happy Marriage

On Valentine’s Day 2022, Ree Drummond took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband Ladd, as well as a few words of advice.

She included three “secrets to a happy marriage,” and she received a lot of positive feedback from her fans.

On February 14,

14, The Pioneer Woman star shared a sweet photo from her summer vacation with Ladd.

She also used the occasion to reveal the secrets of their long-lasting marriage.

“Forget my crooked sunglasses,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, “I just wanted to share a photo with Ladd from last summer and also use this opportunity to share three of my secrets to a happy marriage.”

“1.,” Ree continued.

Pay attention to one another.

Even if you’re angry, touch your feet in bed before going to sleep.

“At the very least, it’s a start.”

“Love you guys!!” wrote daughter Paige, and “two goats” wrote son Todd.

On the romantic holiday, Ree’s fans left plenty of heart emojis to express their love for the couple.

“Aww lovely couple,” “You two are so precious,” “Gorgeous couple!,” “Beautiful couple,” and “You guys are soooo cute” were among the many comments left by fans.

Some of Ree’s fans praised the “beautiful picture,” referred to them as “too sweet, marriage goals,” and wished them a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Ree’s fans also chimed in on the marriage advice that has worked for her.

“Hahaha! Those are fantastic,” one fan said.

“I think it’s hilarious to stomp on my husband’s cold toes!!”

“I agree with the feet,” “Fellow foot touchers here too! It works!” “Playing footsy in bed is sweet,” and “I LOVE the ‘touch feet.'”

“I agree, but mine would be don’t play golf together!” one of her followers added.

In September of this year,

Ree posted a message on their 25th wedding anniversary on January 21, 2021.

She also included some photos from their wedding day.

With a tease that included a photo reveal of her handsome husband, she revealed a hilarious secret to their marriage.

“There was a time, twenty-five years ago,…

