Fans joke that Kourtney is “over the new Hulu show” because she isn’t smiling in the promo video.

Everyone is anticipating the premiere of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show.

Everyone, it appears, except Kourtney.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Kourtney’s glum expression throughout the first teaser for the upcoming show, which was released on New Year’s Eve.

“When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” the ad promises.

Kourtney, her sisters Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, as well as Kris Jenner, wish viewers a happy new year in the short clip.

However, according to many fans on Instagram, Kourtney is already “over the new show,” as evidenced by her lack of a smile.

“Here we go again with Kourtney complaining about the job that pays her to live her lifestyle,” one fan observed.

“Not even a smile,” one person said, while another added, “yeah, she looks annoyed.”

While some fans pleaded with the streaming service to “Let Kourtney go,” others came to their own conclusions about why she was returning.

“The new show must’ve made her an irresistible offer,” one fan speculated, while another added, “(It) happens when you sell your soul.”

The Kardashians landed a massive new content deal with Hulu in December, following the success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to reports, the ladies were looking for a lucrative development deal with a streaming service.

“Streaming is more profitable,” a source claimed.

“And it’s a worldwide problem.”

When E! renewed their contract in 2017, they paid the family (dollar)150 million.

However, in September, the reality family said goodbye to their flagship series and began looking for new opportunities and money, such as the (dollar)147 million Netflix deal struck by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “shopped around” for a big-budget TV deal before settling on Netflix, according to the company’s CEO Reed Hastings.

Kim confirmed the show’s cancellation on Instagram, writing that they made the “difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians” with “heavy hearts.”

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who have watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who have watched us for all of these years.”

“The wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way will live on in our hearts forever.”

The new series is expected to cover all of the Kar-Jen family’s major life events, including Kim’s divorce from…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.