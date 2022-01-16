Fans Love Alina’s New Single, ‘Needy,’ from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Alina Shares Her New Single, ‘Needy,’ on Instagram, and Fans Are Loving It

Before the 90 Days, viewers around the world were introduced to a variety of interesting characters on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

One couple from Season 5 of the hit TLC show has sparked a lot of interest among viewers.

Caleb Greenwood, a young man from Arizona, is dating Russian woman Alina Kasha.

While some critics dislike Kasha and Greenwood’s romance, many fans adore Kasha and her unabashed love of music and performing.

She recently shared a brand-new song on Instagram, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Kasha, a Russian woman who is getting ready to meet her online boyfriend, Greenwood, for the first time.

Kasha has interests outside of reality television.

Kasha is a singersongwriter who goes by the stage name “Babydoller” and also performs in a band called BFF, according to ScreenRant. Kasha has a confident stage persona and doesn’t mind performing at burlesque shows.

Kasha recently released “Needy,” her newest song, on Instagram.

In early January, she shared a unique acoustic version of the song.

“This is the song that I wrote with my friend Pavel @vel_f and that was released not long ago,” Kasha captioned the photo.

“We decided to make an acoustic version in order to change the party mood to something more intimate.”

“I like how different the vibe is.”

Kasha sits in the middle of the group on a stool, surrounded by four singers harmonizing.

In the background, her friend plays piano as the Russian beauty sings.

Kasha’s beautiful voice is showcased in this professional-looking video.

The acoustic version of “Needy” is receiving a lot of positive feedback from fans, as evidenced by the comments on Kasha’s Instagram post.

“Holy cow this is unreal!! Your voice!” exclaimed one fan, while another added, “I absolutely love it! So beautiful…I keep listening to it!”

While some viewers wonder if Kasha is only on the reality show to gain exposure for her music career, it’s clear that her music is being well received by fans of all ages, who want to hear more of her original songs.

