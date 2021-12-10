Fans ‘Might Have Been More Upset’ Than Reba McEntire About Her Divorce, she claims.

Fans ‘Might Have Been More Upset’ Than Reba McEntire About Her Divorce, She Said.

For decades, Reba McEntire has been the center of attention.

She’s conquered the worlds of country music, film, and even sitcom acting in those years.

She has, of course, amassed a sizable and devoted following as a result.

McEntire also went through two divorces during that period.

Many fans are aware of her 2015 divorce from Narvel Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s former father-in-law, but not everyone is aware of her first marriage.

However, this was not always the case.

Fans “might have been more upset about” the divorce than she was, she once said.

“There was no great story there,” McEntire told the Los Angeles Times after her first divorce from Charlie Battles. “I was in love and then I fell out of love.”

However, the “Fancy” singer admitted that some of her fans might not have agreed with her.

“It infuriated the fans.”

“They don’t want to see that,” she explained.

“It’s possible they were more upset than I was.”

But why did fans adore the couple?

At the age of 21, McEntire married steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles in 1976.

He had two sons from a previous marriage and was ten years older.

“The year I was married, 1976, also brought me another great joy: my first hit song,” she writes in Reba: My Story.

McEntire was a young newlywed and new stepmother as she began to carve a name for herself in country music.

She said she and Battles bonded over their shared passions for ranching and rodeoing.

Her early fans seem to have thought of them as the perfect couple.

In her book, however, McEntire discusses the ups and downs of that marriage.

She specifically mentions a time when Battles was getting ready to go cattle-feeding with his sons, and she prepared to accompany him in the truck.

She recalls her husband telling her, “There’s not enough room,” before closing the door and driving away.

“I think the boys and I need a little time together today,” she writes, indicating that she could have accepted hearing.

She, on the other hand, would have preferred to be a part of what she was supposed to be doing.

To be cut off from her family and her usual responsibilities with no explanation…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.