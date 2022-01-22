Fans mock Kim Kardashian’s new Tiffany jewelry campaign, recalling the KUWTK episode where she lost (dollar)75K earrings in the ocean.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are mocking KIM Kardashian’s new jewelry campaign.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old shared a daring swimsuit-clad photoshoot to promote her new Tiffany and Co. partnership on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder accessorized her high-neck one-piece with a sleek high-ponytail that allowed her to show off three dazzling earrings from the luxury jewelry brand’s new collection, as well as several rings.

“Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry (hashtag)TiffanyPartner,” she captioned the photos.

Despite the positive response to the post, many fans couldn’t help but recall an iconic KUWTK moment in the comments, when Kim famously lost a diamond earring worth (dollar)75,000 after diving into the Tahitian ocean.

Viewers saw Kim, who was dating basketball player Kris Humphries at the time, break down in tears after discovering the pricey earring had been lost during the family’s Bora Bora vacation.

“Kim, there are people who are dying,” Kourtney said as the star cried for her jewelry.

“Don’t drop it in the water,” one fan joked, referring to the iconic moment.

“I lost my diamond earring,” one joked.

“Don’t lose those earrings to Kim,” one person wrote, “remember there are people dying.”

Fortunately for Kim, her prized diamond earring was recovered after some stealthy snorkeling by sister Kylie Jenner.

The Hulu star isn’t the only recent celebrity to work with the American luxury jewelry brand.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z teamed up with Tiffany and Co. for their About Love brand campaign in August, marking the first time the couple appeared in a commercial together.

Despite her high-end jewelry campaign, Kim has been reported this week to prefer a more casual style with her daily looks since dating Pete.

Fans have noticed the new couple wearing more casual clothing and going on more laid-back dates than they were used to seeing from Kim’s previous relationship with Kanye West.

Pete encourages his girlfriend to “wear whatever she wants” when they spend time together because he wants her to feel completely at ease with him, a source told PageSix.

Another source claimed that one of the reasons Kim feels “super happy and relaxed with him” is because he “doesn’t care about appearances or being cool.”

“With Pete, Kim feels no pressure to be anything but herself,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Kim “admires” the Saturday Night Live comedian’s “grounded” lifestyle, which has helped her “bring out the best” in her, especially in comparison to her ex.

