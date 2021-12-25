Fans Never Knew They Needed ‘And Just Like That…’ Just Dropped a Name Reveal Fans Never Knew They Needed

Fans Never Knew They Needed ‘And Just Like That…’ Just Dropped a Name Reveal They Never Knew They Needed

Mr. Sex and the City was retained in Sex and the City.

Until the final moments of the original series, there was a big secret.

Mr.

The moment was big, but And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, outdid the original’s big name reveal with one of their own, though it was far more subtle.

Carrie Bradshaw’s full name is Caroline Bradshaw, as opposed to just “Carrie.”

Carrie awoke in her iconic studio apartment after being unable to sleep in the house she shared with her husband, Mr., in the fourth episode of And Just Like That…

Huge.

Carrie goes into a local deli for a cup of coffee, where the owner casually refers to her as Caroline.

While some fans assumed the deli owner made a mistake, Carrie has no reaction to her name being changed to Caroline.

It’s as if she’s accustomed to being addressed by her given name.

It makes complete sense when you think about it.

Caroline or Carolyn’s pet name is Carrie.

It never occurred to fans that Carrie could be anything but Carrie.

“Carrie” is even on her famous nameplate.

Sex and the City’s final scenes were dramatic.

Carrie not only returned to New York, but she also reconnected with her long-lost love.

Mr. was one of the most important aspects of the series finale.

The identity of Big is revealed.

Michael Patrick King once stated that he had no intention of revealing Big’s true identity but was forced to do so.

He claimed he chose the least appealing name he could think of.

(Mr.)

Big’s name may have been uninteresting, but the reveal had been a long time coming for fans of the show.

Carrie’s big name reveal in And Just Like That… was more subtle, but it was certainly more unexpected than Mr.

The big reveal of Big.

While Carrie’s full name was first spoken in the episode “Some of My Best Friends,” the information has been circulating the internet for some time.

Buzzfeed speculated in 2018 that Carrie might get a more formal first name.

Wikipedia and The Sex and the City fandom had Carrie listed, according to the publication…

