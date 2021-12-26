Fans notice a funny detail in a family photo of David Beckham: he stands on his tiptoes to be the same height as his son Romeo.

In a new family photo, David Beckham is seen standing on tiptoes so that his son doesn’t tower over him.

Fans noticed the England football legend attempting to gain some height alongside his ultra-tall son Romeo, 19.

“Wait, is David on his tip-toes!!?” a fan enquired after Victoria shared the festive photo on Instagram.

“David, are you jealous of your son’s height?” someone asked the athlete.

David, 46, is a little over 5ft9in tall, which is the average height for a male in the United Kingdom.

His second eldest son, on the other hand, is the family’s colossus, towering over everyone else in the snap.

“Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!” Victoria wrote on the clever photo, which showed the family dressed up in their best outfits around a perfectly decorated tree.

Romeo, who is also a footballer, appeared to be attempting to gain some height in his smart, gleaming shoes.

Victoria, 47, was photographed with her ten-year-old daughter Harper, dressed elegantly in green.

Brooklyn, 22, Cruz, 16, David, and Romeo, all in suits and ties, stood alongside them.

Many of their fans were ecstatic to get a glimpse into the Beckhams’ super-smart Christmas celebrations.

“I adore this family,” one wrote simply.

David had previously shared a photo of the family’s dogs Olive, Sage, and Fig dressed in matching ‘Ho Ho Ho’ sweaters.

“So girls, this is what’s going to happen tomorrow, how excited are we??,” he wrote.

“Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?” Victoria inquired.

