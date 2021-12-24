Fans notice the Celebrity Christmas special was filmed months ago, resulting in a Masterchef blunder.

Fans notice a Masterchef gaffe as they realize the Celebrity Christmas special was filmed months ago.

MASTERCHEF fans were left perplexed after a gaffe revealed that the Celebrity Christmas special was not shot during the holiday season.

Mica Paris, Gemma Collins, Les Dennis, and Joe Swash competed for the coveted Christmas Cook-Off Golden Whisk by impressing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

They had to prepare a variety of Christmas-themed menus based on dishes from around the world, with Reverend Richard Coles taking home the grand prize.

However, it was during the final challenge that viewers noticed a mistake, revealing that the show was not shot during the Christmas season.

The challenge was modeled after the infamous invention test, in which the team had to recreate and embellish a Christmas recipe from somewhere around the world using only ingredients and equipment found in a Secret Santa gift box.

During the second challenge, Eastenders alum Joe Swash had a big job on his hands.

When asked if he had prepared the dish ahead of time, Joe said he didn’t have the time.

“I have four kids and another on the way, so I don’t have time,” the busy father admitted.

Fans with keen eyes figured out that the special had to have been shot before Joe and his fiancée Stacey Solomon welcomed their daughter Rose on October 4th.

“Hold on a second,” says the narrator.

Joe Swash’s daughter was born in October, so why didn’t @BBCOne film their Christmas special before then?

“Confused me too, he said he has three kids and one on the way???” said another.

Joe received positive feedback from the judges, but it wasn’t enough to win the top prize, which went to the Reverend, who became the year’s second Golden Whisk winner after comedian Judi Love.

The Reverend said after winning MasterChef, “I am absolutely delighted, this is wonderful.”

“I believe the parish will want to parade the whisk around town, where the residents will kneel and worship MasterChef’s historic and holy golden whisk.”

A roast partridge with a caramelized pear, cabbage, celeriac, chestnut, and lardons with bread sauce, pear gravy, and five gold ring potatoes was the centerpiece of his winning Christmas-themed menu, which he prepared in just two hours 15 minutes.

“A seriously good piece of cookery,” Gregg said about the dish.

Richard then presented honeycomb, pistachio, and liquorice crumb blancmanges, which John Torode enthusiastically described as “delightful.”

