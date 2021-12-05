Fans of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ are concerned that Tammy Slaton’s boyfriend’s past demonstrates that he may not be who he claims to be.

Fans of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ are concerned that Tammy Slaton’s boyfriend’s past demonstrates that he isn’t who he claims to be.

Tammy Slaton isn’t very good at choosing partners.

In fact, she’s been in hot water before for some of her decisions.

She has a new beau named Phillip on 1000-lb Sisters Season 3.

Tammy’s family has been concerned about Phillip since Tammy’s previous boyfriend, Jerry Sykes, encouraged her to gain weight.

TLC fans, on the other hand, are worried about Tammy’s boyfriend for a different reason.

It won’t be Phillip’s first appearance on TV if he appears on 1000-lb Sisters.

He used to be on Dr.

Phil was estranged from his brother as a result of dating larger women.

When Phillip’s brother, Paul, brought over his dates, it was revealed on the show that he would insult them.

On the show, Phillip said, “BBW is big, beautiful women.”

“To me, the ideal size woman would be 5 feet 5 inches tall, 350 pounds, and a size 28.”

She’s sexier the bigger she is.”

This enraged Paul to the point where it prevented him from being close to his brother.

“For us to have a normal relationship, my brother would have to stop dating big women,” Paul said on the show.

“I don’t want people to say things like, ‘Hey, look at his fat sister-in-law.’ I’m worried that his children will be fat.”

Finally, Dr.

Phillip was encouraged to cut his brother out of his life by Phil.

“He does not have the authority to pass judgment on you,” Dr.

Phil said something to Phillip.

“He has no right to judge your decisions, and he has no right to judge the women you choose to be with.”

And if he crosses that line, you’ll have no choice but to remove him from your life.”

Phillip’s stint on Dr. Phil was discovered by a fan.

Viewers have been concerned that Phil will not assist Slaton in losing weight.

“I can see why Tammy’s family is concerned about her dating the BBW king,” one Reddit user wrote.

“The episode was heavily focused on how he didn’t want Tammy to weigh less than 300 pounds, which seems irrelevant at the moment due to her size.

But, in my opinion, the issue is much more serious.

I saw a TikTok from him saying he likes women, ‘the bigger the better,’ so I’m not convinced he’s…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.