Fans of 16 and Pregnant slam Jordan Cashmyer’s ex after he claims their 7-year-old daughter is ‘better off’ without her mother following her death.

Fans of 16 and Pregnant slam Jordan Cashmyer’s ex after he claims their 7-year-old daughter is ‘better off’ without her mother after her death.

Derek Taylor’s reaction to Jordan Cashmyer’s death shocked fans, especially because the two share a seven-year-old daughter, Evie.

The 26-year-old star of 16 and Pregnant died on January 16th at the age of 26.

Derek’s fans were taken aback when he appeared to be unconcerned about his former girlfriend’s death over the weekend.

After fans expressed their condolences on Twitter, the reality star, who has a seven-year-old daughter named Evie with Jordan, responded in an unexpected way.

He quickly responded, “We didn’t lose anything.”

After many people were taken aback by his abrupt response, he elaborated on his position on Monday.

“[Genevieve] has been without a mother for seven years.

“Whatever harm my daughter will suffer was predetermined seven years ago,” he asserted.

“Genevieve would be better off if she didn’t have her mother.”

She is exactly who she has always been.

Jordan has suddenly become irrelevant in my daughter’s life.

“Over here, we’re all right.”

He continued his rant after receiving backlash for not taking Jordan’s death seriously enough.

“Lmao, I think the only thing I can guarantee is that my daughter will make better decisions than the person who gave birth to her, so why should you worry about yourself?” he snarled.

“You weren’t worried about us when Jordan left 7 years ago… keep that same energy.”

My family and I have always been and will continue to be good!”

Derek then spoke about Jordan’s drug addiction issues, which had harmed their relationship as well as her parenting.

“Lmao, there isn’t a drop of blood on my hands.”

Jordan was not exposed to drugs as a result of my actions.

Jordan’s drug use was discouraged by me.

“I offered to assist her, but she refused.

Despite what happened with Jordan, my family is fine,” he claimed.

Derek claimed that he prioritized his daughter’s life even as a teen, but that Jordan never did.

“I had nothing to do with [Jordan].”

Genevieve had been.

And I’ve taken care of my responsibilities… even as a 19-year-old, I made sacrifices to do so.

Jordan, on the other hand, did not.

He shared, “She wanted to do her, and I let her; it doesn’t get much more’manly’ than that.”

“This is what happens when your opinion is based on a 40 minute TV show…..,” the father of one wrote in response to his critics.

You are correct.

“At 19 years old, I wasn’t a’man,’ so I let Jordan live with me after the show and tried to help her get clean.”

“She was adamant about not doing it.

He scathed, “Her consequences are due to her actions.”

Some questioned why he couldn’t put their differences aside and issue a condolence statement in the wake of her death, to which he replied, “A..

