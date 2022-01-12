Fans of 22 Kids and Counting are praising Radford’s large family after son Luke comes out as bisexual in “heartwarming” scenes.

In the most recent episode of 22 Kids and Counting, 20-year-old Luke came out as bisexual, leaving RADFORD fans in tears.

Sue and Noel were “emotional” after their son opened up about his sexuality in tonight’s episode of the family’s Channel 5 show, 22 Kids and Counting.

Luke admitted that he had been keeping his true self hidden from his family for six years, so it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I pretty much knew when I was around 14 and from there I’ve always wanted to say it but there’s always been something said or something happened where my confidence got bashed,” he said on the show.

“I can’t express how difficult it is to keep it a secret for so long; it’s difficult for me to tell my family because I value their opinions the most.”

“It’s not fair for me to have to go through it, just live a lie, not be yourself, you have to pretend it’s not fair,” she says.

“Before you can freely tell people what you think, you have to come to terms with it yourself and make sure you’re comfortable with the worst of people’s opinions.”

“Up until now, trying to get there has been a mental game.”

“I don’t know how people can ever have a sit-down conversation with their parents.”

(He makes the announcement via social media)

“When you say or act differently than the so-called norm, you’re judged differently, so it’s harder to have full control over your feelings when you’re different.”

“Some people love you differently, some people love you more, and then there are those who don’t give a damn.”

“At the age of 17, I really questioned who I was as an individual, and at the age of 20, I feel like I’ve come to terms with who I am,” the social media post reads.

“I’m bisexual; it’s who I am and what drives me to function the way I do.”

“I can’t thank you enough for your support, and I hope your ignorance clears up soon for those who look down on us.”

“I don’t think it matters whether you’re straight, gay, bi, or anything else – as long as you’re happy, that’s all that matters,” Sue said.

“I didn’t need you to tell me; I’ve known for a long time.”

“It’s a relief to us that you’re finally being what you want to be,” Noel said.

“The best part about…,” Sue added.

