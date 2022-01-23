Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ debate which couple is the worst in the franchise’s history.

It’s a competition that no one wants to win.

Many couples could win the title of “Worst Couple” in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and fans recently debated whether Alina and Caleb from Before the 90 Days Season 5 won the title of “Worst Couple” in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Although many fans agreed, others added their own nominations.

Because of her recent social media posts, Alina has been on the minds of many 90 Day Fiancé fans.

The Russian model made derogatory comments about Asian and Muslim cultures and posted images with racial slurs directed at the Black community.

Alina was photographed wearing a red bandana and sporting a black, penciled-on beard.

“Yo [expletive]gotta do sum [sic]gold diggin (hashtag)gangsta (hashtag)mymomwantedason (hashtag)throwback (hashtag)homecoming,” the caption read.

Her demands for sex from her boyfriend Caleb, according to her fans, are also completely inappropriate.

In addition, her friend Elijah joined in on the teasing of Caleb for the lack of intimacy, which irritated fans.

“Alina’s entitlement and pushiness for sex is disgusting,” one Redditor commented.

She was unconcerned about how Caleb might be feeling at any given time, such as when he arrived home from a 20-hour flight or when he was unfamiliar with Russian table manners.

Her and Elijah are quick to dismiss Caleb and never stand up for him when his friends do.

So far, it appears that she’s just using him as a source of self-validation.”

Other show fans, on the other hand, quickly chimed in with their own “Worst Couple” nominations.

There were no couples among the former 90 Day Fiancé stars mentioned.

Some viewers favored one half of the duo while despising the other.

Ed Brown from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days was mentioned several times in the comments.

Last year, Ed was accused of sexual assault by a woman on the social media platform Tiktok.

Additionally, an audio recording of Ed yelling at his now-wife Liz went viral on social media, enraging fans of the show even more.

Big Ed’s co-star Geoffrey Paschel, who appeared in the same season as him, has a criminal record.

After a two-day trial in October 2021, Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interfering with emergency calls.

Currently, he is awaiting sentencing.

The “messiness” of an unscripted show is part of the appeal of reality television.

Fans, on the other hand, have recently…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

