Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ want the ‘uncomfortable and cringey’ sex scenes between couples to be cut from the show.

Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ want the ‘uncomfortable and cringey’ sex scenes between couples to be eliminated from the show.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are becoming uneasy with how much of the couple’s sex lives have been shown in season 5.

The couple’s intimacy was implied and discussed, but never demonstrated.

Fans believe that production is now beginning to stray too far from the mark.

90 Day Fiancé has done an excellent job of capturing couples’ struggles both in and out of the bedroom.

The cameras are turned off when the couple becomes intimate.

That’s why fans of 90 Day Fiancé were taken aback by how much of Caleb and Alina’s personal relationship was captured on camera.

Caleb and Alina were finally alone at the hotel during the January 9th episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Caleb tosses Alina onto the bed and the two begin kissing.

The kissing sounds were the only thing audiences could hear because the couple was still mic’d up.

As they remove their clothes, the cameras remain.

The kissing continues after Alina asks Caleb to turn off the lights.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new way of filming couples’ intimacy in this season on Reddit.

“Like, am I supposed to think it’s not weird to see a couple making out touching each other with a camera crew around? For ALMOST A MINUTE?” one fan wondered.

“It’s awkward,” a fan wrote.

Uneasy and cringey.

Bring back the kiss and the ‘alright, get out of here!’ and close the door like Mike and Natalie.”

When the couple wanted to get intimate on earlier seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs, they would sneakily kick out the cameras.

This did a fantastic job of letting the audience know what was going on without having to see it.

“I mean, they go to the bedroom and start kissing.. why is the camera crew still recording?” one fan wondered.

It’s getting a little bit further and further now.”

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé believe that the new production is to blame for the change.

Discovery(plus) has been producing shows like 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day: Bares since they picked up the franchise.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.