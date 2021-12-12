Fans of ’90 Day: The Single Life’ believe the current season is ‘unwatchable.’

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premiered in November 2021, but fans have found little to like about it.

Season 2 has been dubbed “unwatchable” by fans due to the show’s recycled cast and raunchy details that no one asked for. The show follows former 90 Day Fiancé cast members as they embark on a journey to find their soul mates.

The premise, on the other hand, is insufficient to entice viewers.

With Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, the cast is the most obvious flaw.

TLC appears to have conducted a survey to identify the most unlikable cast members and then cast them on the show.

Ed Brown, who was first seen by the public when he dated and then mistreated Rosemarie Vega.

Ed has been accused of sexual assault by another woman since his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

Viewers have expressed their desire for TLC to remove Ed from any future 90 Day Fiancé episodes, but nothing has changed so far.

Jeniffer and Jesse were not popular with fans when they first appeared in the 90 Day franchise.

Jeniffer came across as overly arrogant and downright mean to her then-boyfriend, Tim Malcolm, while Jesse turned viewers off with his cocky attitude.

The premiere episode of The Single Life Season 2 featured several shots of Jesse’s naked butt and Ed’s naked body as he exited the shower.

Many people thought TLC’s actions were unnecessary.

Before her date, Stephanie has some unusual homework to complete… Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on @discoveryplus! (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comsjGHtii3Jl

Natalie Mordovtseva Says She Thinks She’s a ‘Goddess’ in ’90 Day: The Single Life’

It’s not just the people on the show that the audience dislikes; it’s also the content.

Because The Single Life only airs on Discovery(plus), there are fewer restrictions on what can and cannot be said on air.

The cast was able to discuss their sex lives in detail as a result of this.

Debbie Johnson, best known as Colt Johnson’s controlling mother, has finally found love.

While many of her fans enjoy her segments, others find her vulgarity too much to bear.

Debbie says to the camera in one episode, “I don’t want to be in the friend zone, I want to be in the f— zone.”

Stephanie Matto made her first appearance in 1990…

