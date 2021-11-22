Fans of Adam Driver’s ‘House of Gucci’ stand-in are enthralled.

Fans of Adam Driver can’t get enough of his ‘House of Gucci’ stand-in.

In Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci, Adam Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house.

While some fans are enamored with Driver’s sex scene with Lady Gaga, others are enamored with Driver’s stand-in, Francesco Trani.

Find out what a stand-in for Driver from the House of Gucci had to say about the actor’s personality.

Plus, how the “picturesque” stand-in is being received by Driver’s fans.

Trani said of Driver in an Instagram message (via Twitter): “I found him kind and polite, friendly.”

“[He] is extremely focused and performs professional work.”

Perhaps a little shy in some cases, but I see it as a strength.”

Many Driver fans, who know him to be a private man, were unsurprised by Trani’s remarks.

For years, the actor kept his son hidden from the public eye.

Furthermore, his former co-star Amanda Seyfried expressed similar sentiments about the While We’re Young actor, telling Collider in March 2015, “He’s an interesting guy.”

“I believe he is introverted.

He appears shy and isn’t a man of many words, but when you’re working with him, he’s completely in the zone.

He’s funny, the little things he does, and he’s a little unpredictable, which I like.”

Many Reddit users couldn’t stop talking about Driver’s House of Gucci doppelgänger after discovering him.

“I found his Instagram and got really, really distracted for a while haha!” one Reddit user exclaims of Trani’s appearance.

“He’s a real beauty,” says the narrator.

It is necessary to safeguard the (hashtag)HouseOfGucci.

This Wednesday is the only time you can see it in theaters.

Others were perplexed as to why Trani was in the movie.

Another Reddit user mistook Trani for Driver’s stunt double, asking, “I wonder what they used him for, when Adam does his own stunts?”

“Does he work as a sex body double?”

Both Driver and Lady Gaga have spoken openly about filming their House of Gucci sex scenes.

Trani most likely stood in for Driver while the lighting and camera blocking were being adjusted.

A stunt double was brought in to help with Gucci’s death scene.

On March, an unidentified gunman shot and killed Gucci.

27. 1995, in the Milanese building where he worked.

Ex-wife of Gucci…

