Fans of ALDI’s new Jo Malone perfume dupes go crazy for the £6.99 price tag.

JO MALONE is known for their high-end scented body care and colognes.

Now, the popular supermarket Aldi has released its own versions, and fans are lining up to buy them.

Aldi has released three scents with fragrance notes that are similar to those of high-end British perfumer Jo Malone.

One woman, who was very enthusiastic about the new collection, shared a photo of the three perfumes she had purchased.

“Jo Malone perfume dupes in Aldi for £6.99!” she captioned the photo on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK.

Myrrh and Sweet Tonka is the first fragrance, and it combines aromatic woody myrrh with the sweet vanilla scent of the Tonka bean, similar to Jo Malone’s Myrrh and Tonka.

Peony andamp; Blush by Jo Malone has a floral top note of peonies mixed with crisp red apple, and Aldi’s Peony Blush is a great dupe.

Aldi’s final dupe is based on the Oud and Bergamot scent by Jo Malone.

The perfect blend of smoky oud and citrusy bergamot.

All of the bottles are 100ml in size and cost a bargain £6.99 each.

If you buy a 100ml bottle of Jo Malone perfume, you could save up to £128.

The perfumes are available both online and in stores, but as with any Aldi dupe, they are only available in limited quantities.

It’s best to get them while they’re still available before they’re gone.

The bottles were eagerly awaited by Facebook users.

“I never buy the original!” one person wrote.

“All right…

Another user exclaimed, “We need to go to Aldi!”

“They are so similar, I love them!” exclaimed a third person.

