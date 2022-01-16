Fans of American Pickers claim the show is’staged’ and ‘boring,’ pleading for the reinstatement of fired host Frank Fritz despite low ratings.

AMERICAN PICKERS fans claimed the show is “staged” and has become “boring,” pleading for the reinstatement of fired Frank Fritz despite the show’s low ratings.

Before tonight’s episode, the American Pickers Twitter account shared an image.

Mike Wolfe, 57, appeared to be having a conversation with three other men when the photograph was taken.

A fake squid, built by visual effects artists Chris and Gene Warren, sits on top of a bench between them.

“Mike and Robbie are transported back to their nightmares as children,” the caption read.

“The Beast,” a 1996 horror thriller, featured a robot squid.

Mike, his younger brother Robbie Wolfe, and Danielle Colby, 46, host the History Channel show.

Frank, 56, made his last appearance on the show in March of 2020.

Fans slammed the reality show in the comments section and pleaded for the reinstatement of the fired host.

“I’d rather watch a rerun from seven years ago that is less staged and not like taking Ambien,” one American Pickers fan said.

“I have nothing against Robbie, but the show has become a bore.”

“It’s our loss not to watch the show,” wrote another fan.

If you don’t get (hashtag)frankfritz back, it’s your loss.

He’ll be back, and so will we.”

“It’s not the same without Frank!” said a third fan. “We want him back!”

“Frank must return,” a fourth voice pleaded.

“What’s up with Frank?” wondered one commentator.

The Sun has exclusively revealed how the show’s ratings have continued to plummet since viewers pledged to boycott the show following Frank’s dismissal.

Season 23’s premiere drew about 1,050,000 viewers, but that number has since dropped.

The ratings for the following episode dropped to around 1,011,000 viewers.

The fan-favorite Frank was featured in more episodes, which received higher ratings.

His most recent episode, which aired in March 2020, drew in around 1,282,000 viewers.

Mike was speaking with a former circus ringleader in Virginia in the episode Coal Gold, which aired in September 2021.

The former ringleader was selling mementos from his time as a circus performer.

Mike remembered meeting Ward Hall, the legendary sideshow act, with Frank in a 2013 episode.

Mike and Frank were seen in the throwback clips going through Ward’s belongings.

Frank nodded as Ward remembered the admission prices from his circus events in the flashback scene.

The former host had taken some time off after undergoing back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two…

