Fans of Ana de Armas have filed a lawsuit after she was dropped from the film ‘Yesterday’ after only appearing in the trailer.

Unhappy.

After renting Yesterday in the hopes of seeing Ana de Armas after seeing her in the trailer, they were disappointed to find that her scenes were not included in the final cut.

On Friday, January 21, the individuals filed a class-action lawsuit against the film studio, citing their dissatisfaction.

They claimed that after seeing the Knives Out actress, 33, in the trailer, they each paid (dollar)3.99 to rent the film on Amazon Prime, which was released in June 2019.

They discovered that the scenes starring the Cuban native had been cut after the film had finished.

The duo is suing for (dollar)5 million in damages on behalf of affected consumers, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, alleging that the defendant (Universal Studios) released “false, deceptive, and misleading advertising” for the production.

“Consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase because the trailer for Yesterday promised a movie with Ana De Armas but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit referred to de Armas as “a talented, successful, and well-known actress,” and claimed that her celebrity was the sole means of marketing the film.

“Before the film was released, the principal actors in the film Yesterday were largely unknown,” their complaint stated.

“For example, prior to Yesterday, Himesh Patel, who played protagonist Malik, had never acted or starred in a film.”

Similarly, Lily James, who played Ellie, was a relatively unknown name to casual moviegoers.

As a result, because none of the actors in the Yesterday film were well-known, Defendant was unable to use their celebrity to promote the film and draw in viewers.”

Patel plays Jack Malik, an English songwriter who is the only person who remembers The Beatles after a supernatural intervention.

While attempting to persuade his loved ones to remember the band’s chart-topping hits, he accidentally propels himself to fame by claiming credit for their songs.

De Armas was cast as Roxanne, Malik’s love interest, and appeared in both the trailer and a deleted scene for the film.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Ana de Armas’ Fans File Lawsuit After She Was Cut From ‘Yesterday’ After Appearing in Trailer