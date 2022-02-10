Fans of “And Just Like That” want (hashtag)JusticeForSteve, but Cynthia Nixon believes Miranda is correct.

The original Sex and the City show aired more than two decades ago.

In the new series And Just Like That, fans were recently treated to a continuation of storylines.

A section of the fanbase was dissatisfied, and an unexpected fan community arose.

The show’s conclusion of Miranda and Steve’s relationship was one of the elements that viewers disliked.

They were dissatisfied with the creators’ choices and created a hashtag on social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Miranda and Steve met in the first season of HBO’s Sex and the City, and their relationship began there.

Their romance begins with a one-night stand, and he is her primary relationship.

While Miranda preferred a casual hookup, Steve pursued her until they began dating.

The two have an on-again, off-again relationship.

When Steve feels insecure about his level of success in comparison to Miranda’s, one of the breakups occurs.

Miranda becomes pregnant with Steve’s child, despite her desire to concentrate on her career.

She and Steve eventually marry and have a son named Brady.

Steve cheats on Miranda in the first film because he is unhappy with their lack of intimacy.

Miranda’s heart is broken by the betrayal, and she relocates to a different part of town.

They are able to mend their relationship and stay married after some counseling.

In the revival series And Just Like That, Miranda and Steve’s relationship is still going strong.

By the time the first episode takes place, they have been married for nearly a decade.

Miranda, on the other hand, grows dissatisfied with their relationship.

Although many fans enjoyed seeing Steve and Miranda together, the new series portrays them as unhappy in their marriage.

Miranda’s plot includes her cheating on him.

Viewers thought the act was out of character, and her treatment of him irritated them.

Miranda divorced Steve to be with a nonbinary character named Che Diaz, which enraged viewers even more.

Fans wondered if the writers despised Steve or the actor himself, as reported by Insider.

They disapprove of Miranda’s decision to cast him aside in order to have an affair.

“Do they despise the actor who plays Steve on ‘And Just Like That?’ They haven’t given his character a single good scene.”

He simply walks around yelling nonsense.

It’s odd.

A Twitter user remarked, “He was so lovely.”

The hashtag “(hashtag)JustForSteve” became popular…

