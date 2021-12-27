Fans of Anne Rice’s books were inspired by Stevie Nicks’ song “New Orleans.”

You’re not alone in thinking Stevie Nicks and Anne Rice would have made great friends.

Nicks isn’t a witch, and Rice isn’t a vampire.

However, just by looking at the successful women, it’s clear that they could have had a stimulating discussion about the sun, moon, and stars.

We’re sure they’d have enthralling discussions about one particular magical city.

In Your Dreams, Nicks’ seventh studio album, was released in 2011.

Nicks expresses her love for Louisiana’s capital in the song “New Orleans,” which appears on the album.

With lyrics like “In the city of dreams lies the city’s ghost,” the song reads like a love letter to the city.

It all starts with the first step.

A beginning, a middle, and an end are all present.

We try to find a middle ground in this city.

We throw a fantastic party, and hearts begin to mend as a result.

Nick’s “New Orleans,” on the other hand, is a letter of assurance.

Nicks was quick to write a song in response to Hurricane Katrina, which ripped the city apart.

Despite this, Nicks desired a song that would inspire rebirth and discuss how the city would continue to exist.

“A perfect storm lies in the midst of the sea of dreams,” she sang, “and a city ghost lies in the sea of tears.”

In the Mardi Gras spirit.

People, on the other hand, are hoping for better times.”

“It’s about New Orleans,” says the narrator.

In the In Your Dreams documentary, Stevie said, “It’s about Hurricane Katrina… your worst nightmare.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

So I got to work on my poem right away.

As a songwriter, I had to tread carefully.

I was undecided about how much to say.

Yes, you must say, ‘We may never forgive you, United States government, for failing to come to our aid.’

We will return, however, because we are a flamboyant city and a city of music.'”

Nicks’ “New Orleans” also recalls some of the city’s most iconic features, including a certain writer.

“I’m looking for a place to stay in New Orleans.”

I’d like to sing in the French Quarter’s streets.

I want to get dressed up and put on some beads.

Feathers and lace are what I want to wear.

Anne Rice is someone I’d like to brush against.

And take a stroll down Bourbon Street.”

Anne Rice adored the song, and not just because she adores her hometown, which is featured in some of her…

