Fans of Below Deck demand that Heather Chase be fired from the show after she made a racial slur on television.

BELOW Deck fans are demanding that Heather Chase, the star of the Brave Fire, be fired after she made a racial slur on national television.

The chief stewardess used the n-word during a crew dinner and then denied it when a coworker confronted her about it.

Heather and deckhand Rayna went to the bathroom after having a few drinks with the crew, and the incident happened on their way back.

They see Jake walk out as they return to the main room, and Rayna says, “This [n-word],” which Heather repeats.

Rayna laughed it off at the time, but she was upset when they got back inside, and she later called Heather out on it.

“You can’t use the [n-word] because you’re white as f**k,” Rayna told her.

“You have to be careful with certain words in cancel culture.”

“Did I say it? I didn’t think I said it, I’m sorry,” Heather replied.

“I like you,” Rayna added, “but you have to be cautious.”

You know how people are, 2021 is no longer 2002.

“I still love you, but please be careful,” she says.

Fans, on the other hand, were less forgiving and demanded that Heather be fired from the Bravo show.

“We are going to need Heather fired from Below Deck immediately!” one enraged viewer tweeted.

“Below Deck med fired a deckhand for posting a racist meme once,” another wondered, “so why does Heather still have a job?”

The “difference they’re showing Heather is truly inexcusable,” according to another.

Heather has been dubbed “hateful” by others, who believe she should be “terminated” from the show.

“I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode,” Heather wrote on Instagram after seeing the backlash.

“While I apologized to Rayna several times throughout the season, I cannot express how deeply I regret my actions.”

“As Chief Stewardess, it is part of my responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe environment for the crew, and I failed to do so.”

“I’ve learned how my words and actions can affect others over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, and I vow to do better in the future.”

