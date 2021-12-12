Fans of ‘Blue Bloods’ are outraged after one of their favorite characters is injured.

Fans of ‘Blue Bloods’ are outraged after a beloved character is injured.

On this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, fans were treated to a shocking twist that left one fan favorite character licking their wounds and dealing with the fallout.

Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have quickly become the show’s most popular detective partners, though they made a few rookie mistakes on Friday.

The pair were asked to stop a man harassing a victim in this episode, but they were interrupted by people who thought he was being harassed by the cops.

It wouldn’t be the first time a current event was dripped into Blue Bloods’ world, which doesn’t always reflect reality.

This season, however, is different, and it appears that the characters are far from perfect.

Baez eventually lets the man go and later gets into trouble because he was wanted for assault in another state, making her feel like a rookie once more.

But Baez’s troubles are far from over, as he later reunites with Danny and follows the suspect to an apartment building.

But then Baez is shot, and the assailant fires on sight.

Danny once again plays hero by getting Baez to the hospital in time after the bullet grazes her chest.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the latest episode on the show’s Instagram page.

“Wtf, Baez’s gotta be fine.”

“I’m so upset right now,” one fan commented on the episode.

Another person wrote, “Why don’t y’all wear vests!!!!! Baez better be okay.”

“I’ve seen every episode of this show SINCE WHEN DOES A COP GET SHOT AND THE COMMISSIONER AND OTHER COPS DON’T GO TO THE DAMN HOSPITAL TO CHECK ON THEM!!!!!!!!,” one person complained.

The episode marked Baez’s return to the show after a few absences this season, and given the events of the most recent episode, there may be more.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that fans care about Baez and want to see her and Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan on the show more.

Despite Wahlberg’s appearances with other partners, her absence is noticed by fans.

Blue Bloods is now in its 12th season and shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the many threads that fans want to pull on and learn more about is the relationship between Baez and Reagan.

