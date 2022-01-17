Fans of Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ are hoping to see Vishal and Richa marry in Mexico in Season 3.

Fans of Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ are hoping to see Vishal and Richa marry in Mexico during Season 3 of the show.

Vishal Parvani of Bravo’s Family Karma finally married Richa Sadana over the weekend in Mexico, completing his previous proposal.

Parvani and Sadana married in the traditional Indian way, with endless parties, galas, and events.

Several cast members from Family Karma were present, and they shared photos and videos on their Instagram stories.

Sadana had grown tired of waiting for Parvani to complete the wedding and mature last season, and they were on the verge of breaking up.

He, on the other hand, demonstrated his seriousness by proposing to her again.

Parvani announced the wedding on her Instagram account.

“Wife and husband.

Always and forever, I love you.

1.15.2022,” he wrote on Facebook, alongside photos from the beachfront ceremony.

“We appreciate all of our friends and family’s love and support over the last ten years.

We did it! And to our amazing team – we can’t thank you enough for helping us pull off such a spectacular wedding,” Parvani added.

“Was that a dream?” Amrit Kapai commented on the post.

When Parvani re-proposed on Family Karma, he may have hinted at his destination wedding.

He greeted Sadana at her new Miami apartment and surprised her by hiding a mariachi band in the bathroom.

“I promise you, in Memphis, I will spend more time with you,” he told her in the apartment (via Bravo).

“I want us to get married by that date,” he continued.

I’d like to confirm that we’ve set this date.

We’ll pull it off.

I don’t care what the rest of the world thinks.

“It’s just the two of us.”

The mariachi band appeared exactly when it was supposed to.

“I mean, if you pull a mariachi band out of the back of the bathroom, I’m going to have to say yes,” she joked.

“We’re getting married,” he promised.

He announced, "We're getting married."

“This is my final suggestion.”

‘Enough!’

Parvani revealed he was house hunting in Sadana’s hometown of Memphis during his most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’m actually in Memphis with Richa,” he revealed.

“We’re taking a look at…,” says the narrator.

