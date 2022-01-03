Fans of Call the Midwife admit to being “sobbing wrecks” as the show returns with an emotional first episode.

The remains of two babies were discovered in a building that was being demolished, and it was the heaviest of subject matters.

Detective Sergeant Virginia Barrow was assigned to look into the tragic discovery, and her investigation led her to dementia-stricken pensioner Mrs Nyall and her daughter Marigold.

Marigold initially told the cops that the babies were her mother’s children who had died in childbirth.

She went on to describe how the couple had kept the burial beneath the floorboards a secret for over 30 years.

Mrs Nyall had given birth to Marigold via Caesarean section and then had a hysterectomy, according to Nurse Phyllis.

Her uterus had been removed, so she couldn’t be their mother.

Marigold finally revealed the truth, claiming that the babies were hers and that she had died in childbirth after a long affair with a married man.

No further action was taken by Detective Sergeant Barrow because he was satisfied with the tragic explanation.

Throughout the episode, viewers were in tears and praised the show’s handling of a difficult subject.

“Well, that’s it, I’m a sobbing wreck once more!” one viewer tweeted.

“(hashtag)CallTheMidwife is starting with a heartbreaker, and I am SOBBING,” another user wrote.

“The best part about the beginning of a new year is the emotional trauma I put myself through watching call the midwife,” a third said.

“Every episode makes me cry,” she says.