Fans of Celebs Go Dating can’t get over how much Ryan-Mark resembles a well-known comedian.

Fans of Celebs Go Dating can’t believe how much Ryan-Mark resembles a well-known comedian.

Viewers of CELEBS Got Dating were so distracted by one contestant that they couldn’t concentrate on the show’s return.

The popular E4 dating show returned tonight with a new cast of celebrities hoping to find love – but this year’s competition for the title of “star dater” will be fiercer than ever.

Viewers kept noticing that Ryan-Mark Parson, a former Apprentice contestant, had more than a passing resemblance to a well-known comedian.

They remarked that Ryan-Mark resembled Michael McIntyre, the host of The Wheel.

On Twitter, one fan said, “That Ryan-mark reminds me of a young Michael McIntyre.”

“Mini Michael McIntyre’s date appears to be a sweet lad,” another added.

“Ryan-Mark in (hashtag)CelebsGoDating as a stunt double for Michael McIntyre,” another joked.

“Ryan-Mark appears to be Michael McIntyre’s son,” a fourth person speculated.

Michael is best known for his appearances on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, and he currently hosts The Wheel, a popular game show.

When Ryan-Mark was sent on a blind date with drama teacher Dan from south Wales on the Celebs Go Dating premiere episode for 2022, things did not go well.

When the happy Dan showed up for their date, Ryan-Mark struggled to hide his disappointment.

The date was obviously a disaster, with viewers accusing Ryan-Mark of not asking enough questions.

Dan, on the other hand, had the last laugh, awarding Ryan-Mark a three-out-of-ten for their date, eliciting audible gasps from the other celebrities.

Expect Ryan-Mark to respond to the savage rating on Tuesday’s episode.

But it won’t be the first time he’s been in a dramatic situation after admitting he walked out after a tense altercation with the agents.

“There are a lot of explosive moments and heated exchanges between me and the agents,” Ryan-Mark said in an exclusive interview with the Sun.

“This is by far the most dramatic series to date.”

It’s the hottest.

“I was enraged with the agents because I couldn’t seem to get what I wanted.

When I told them how I felt about it, I didn’t hold back.”

Married At First Sight star Nikita Jasmine, TV host Ulrika Jonsson, 54, Five pop star Abz Love, 42, Towie’s Chloe Brockett, 21, Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, 26 and MAFS Australia’s Jessika Power, 29 are among those who have joined the 21-year-old entrepreneur.

In 2019, Ryan-Mark debuted on The Apprentice’s 15th season.