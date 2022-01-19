Fans of Celebs Go Dating have labeled Chloe Brockett a Gemma Collins ‘wannabe’ after she blamed rude behavior on her ‘alter ego.’

Fans of Celebs Go Dating have dubbed Chloe Brockett a Gemma Collins ‘wannabe’ after she blamed rude behavior on her ‘alter ego.’

Chloe Brockett has been dubbed a Gemma Collins “wannabe” by CELEBS Go Dating viewers after she blamed her rude behavior on her “alter ego.”

When relationship experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson questioned her about her “b*****y” behavior on the first blind date last night, the Towie star, 21, burst into tears.

After her disastrous date with 26-year-old Brahmdeo on the E4 reality show, viewers slammed the reality star as “rude and disgusting.”

On tonight’s episode, Chloe had a heart-to-heart with the love gurus and revealed that she has two personalities.

When she’s with her friends and family, the Essex beauty goes by the moniker ‘Chloe.’

When she is put in the spotlight, however, she reverts to her TV persona, ‘Chloe Brockett’ or ‘CB.’

Towie legend Gemma Collins has previously stated that she is a “different person” from her diva alter ego ‘The GC,’ and that she is ready to move on without her other persona last year.

Chloe explained that she was at ease at the start of the night, but that when her date arrived, she immediately raised her guard.

Fans, on the other hand, were not convinced, claiming that having an “alter ego” does not excuse rudeness.

“Chloe B got away with being rude because she has an alter ego?? (hashtag)CelebsGoDating,” one user wrote.

“Chloe Brockett is trying to be a wannabe Gemma Collins, claiming she has two sides to her,” another wrote.

“CelebsGoDating” (hashtag)

“What is it with these Towie stars claiming an alter ego – the GC and now Chloe B!” said a third.

“(hashtag)CelebsGoDating Why is Chloe Brockett acting like Gemma Collins with this whole alter ego?!?” a fourth person asked.

Fans noticed that the Essex beauty appeared uninterested and “b****y” last night.

Chloe was turned off by his idea of a perfect first date right away, and as the night progressed, she became increasingly disengaged.

Men are “intimidated” by the reality star, who admitted that she was a “softie at heart” and compared herself to an “onion with plenty of layers.”

Relationship experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson picked up on the excruciating tension and concluded that the couple was not a match made in heaven.

Brahmdeo was then informed by Chloe that he would no longer be “peeling any more of her layers.”

When Chloe questioned her date about why he didn’t have a dog, Brahmdeo explained that he was too busy to look after one at the time, and later referred to him as a “tame cat who had been trod on.”

