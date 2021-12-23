Fans of ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 are dissatisfied with Stella Kidd’s character’s direction.

The Direction of Stella Kidd’s Character in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Dissatisfies Fans

Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, has been absent from several episodes of Chicago Fire Season 10.

Kidd has been focused on her Girls on Fire initiative, which is a worthy cause.

While many fans adore Miranda Rae Mayo and Kidd as a character, they are unable to support the writers’ direction this season.

Kidd’s decision to abandon Severide, her coworkers, and her job is difficult to accept.

The firefighter took a leave of absence to volunteer with the Boston-based Girls on Fire program.

During the last few seasons, the program has been a major plot point.

Girls on Fire is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting firefighting as a career option for women.

Kidd clearly enjoys her work, and she has a significant goal in mind.

Kidd, on the other hand, has made a lot of sacrifices for Girls on Fire.

Her leave of absence has turned out to be much longer than expected, as Chief Boden points out.

Kidd vanishes at a critical juncture in her career.

Boden offers Jason Pelham the full-time lieutenant’s position on Truck 81 in the season finale, a position that Kidd was up for.

To make matters worse, Severide has gone radio silent on Kidd, making it impossible for her to vouch for him.

Kidd has a lot on her plate, but she should be able to respond to her fiance’s text.

Many fans are dissatisfied with Stella Kidd’s writing in Chicago Fire Season 10 for obvious reasons.

It’s difficult to feel sorry for a character who leaves her job, coworkers, and relationship.

“I adore Miranda Rae Mayo…but I despise what they’re doing to Kidd.”

On Reddit, a fan wondered, “Who the f*** goes radio silent during a HUGE moment in their career?”

“I completely agree with you.

I think she’s always been a great character, and I’ve always admired her, not just because she’s gone radio silent, but also because she’s married to the Boden.

Another fan remarked, “He’s been like a second father to her, and she knows she just became a lieutenant.”

“I don’t know, you could get fired for job abandonment if you just keep taking more and more time.”

Some fans are even glad Pelham has taken her place.

“I’m with you on that.

She’s been gone for a while…

