Fans of ‘Chicago Med’ are split on Dr.

Fans of ‘Chicago Med’ are divided on who should play Dr.

‘Dr.’

Since his promotion to Chief of the Emergency Department on Chicago Med, Ethan Choi has had a difficult time.

His employees aren’t happy with his new policies, and he has to deal with Will Halstead’s constant pushback.

Will believes that he should have gotten the job instead of Ethan and is hellbent on informing Ethan of this.

Dr. Smith is another member of the staff who is constantly aggravating Ethan’s headache.

Dean Archer is a fictional character.

Fans of Chicago Med are divided over Dr.

Archer has a splintered fan base.

Prof. Dr.

Many fans believe Archer does whatever he pleases, so he doesn’t have a large fan base.

Archer has demonstrated that he believes he is above the law, and he has gone to great lengths to do what he believes is right, even if it means losing his job.

Fans who can’t stand him have taken issue with his inability to follow protocol and appear when he isn’t needed.

Dr. Smith gave a rare thumbs up.

Archer is a character in the video game Archer.

Archer gives a subtle approval nod.

The tweet quickly gained traction among show fans, who split into two camps.

One group of fans believes that Dr.

Many have praised Archer’s medical abilities, and he appears to be a nice guy.

Another group of fans, on the other hand, considers Dr.

Archer has a habit of going too far.

Some fans have stated that they are beginning to like him and believe that his willingness to break rules demonstrates his ability to be a good doctor.

Some viewers, on the other hand, would like to see Dr.

Archer is a character in the game Archer.

Another fan wondered if Archer was nodding in agreement or accepting the fact that Ethan’s return means the end of his tenure as Chief.

Following Ethan’s collapse in the ER, Dr.

Sharon Goodwin requested that he reduce his workload and accept Archer’s help.

Despite the fact that Archer’s role was to lend a hand, he began to undermine Ethan’s decisions and make suggestions without being asked.

In one episode, Archer tried to persuade a patient to have surgery by claiming that they could force treatment on the visibly paranoid patient.

Ethan was injured in the season 6 finale while attempting to deescalate a situation with a patient.

Archer took over as Chief during Ethan’s hospitalization.

With Ethan’s return, however, things have changed.

