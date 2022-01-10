Fans of cleaning share the 80p tip that stopped their washing machines from smelling musty.

CONFESSION TIME: We may use our washing machine at least every other day, but we can’t recall the last time we actually cleaned it.

And, if you’re anything like us, it’s started to smell stale and musty, which no amount of disinfectant spray will be able to mask.

So, do you want to live with that noxious odor for the rest of your life or spend hundreds of dollars to upgrade it?

According to these cleaning aficionados, all you need is an 80p product to get your machine looking and smelling like new again.

One woman turned to a Mrs Hinch Facebook group earlier this month for help with her machine’s “damp and musty smell.”

Needless to say, hundreds of members of the group jumped at the chance to contribute their two cents on the issue.

And, of all the options, most people agreed that an 80p bag of soda crystals was the best bet for the woman.

One suggestion was to boil the potatoes and then wash them with soda crystals and vinegar.

“Also, make sure the drawer is clean and the rubber seal is free of black mold.”

“I did this with mine and added a few drops of Zoflora,” another responded.

It was a great success!”

Furthermore, a third agreed that soda crystals were the best option, but advised against using vinegar in the drum as well.

“Half a bag of soda crystals on a hot wash, but no white vinegar,” they wrote.

According to an engineer, it causes the rubber to rot.”

But what is it about soda crystals that makes so many people swear by them?

They soften water, so they’re great for removing hard water deposits and soap residue build-up.

Furthermore, a 1kg bag of Dri Pak Soda Crystals costs only 80p in Sainsbury’s, meaning you could easily get two deep cleans for just 40p each.

