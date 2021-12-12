Fans of ‘Counting On’ lost their minds when Jessa Duggar wore tight pants in a new photo with Ben Seewald.

Fans of ‘Counting On’ were outraged when Jessa Duggar was photographed in tight pants with Ben Seewald.

The Duggar family was first introduced to TLC viewers in 2008 on the long-running television series 19 Kids and Counting, which followed a devout religious family who followed a strict set of rules.

Jill and Jessa Duggar starred in the spinoff Counting On in 2015, which followed the girls as they started their own families.

Jessa Seewald is now 29 years old, married, and the mother of four young children.

The Duggar girls were only allowed to wear skirts when they were younger.

Jessa had followed the strict family dress code until recently, when she was photographed wearing tight pants in a new photo.

Counting On viewers couldn’t believe the young mother had finally broken free from her family’s demands.

Jinger was one of the first Duggar daughters to wear pants, and she was “ready to live by her own rules” after marrying, according to In Touch Weekly.

Jill and Jana wore ripped jeans and even shorts to match.

The sisters claimed in the 2014 book Growing Up Duggar that their parents enforced strict dress codes because their bodies were a “special gift from God” saved for their future husbands.

At a young age, the Duggar boys learned to avoid temptation.

The girls would say “Nike” to signal the boys to look down toward their sneakers when walking past a woman who was deemed inappropriately dressed.

Michelle Duggar, the Duggar clan’s mother, explained her faith in a TLC blog post.

She stated that her daughters must be covered from the neck to the knees in order to express their modesty.

The girls were not allowed to wear “low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops,” according to their tell-all book. They admitted to covering the top of their shirt whenever they bent over to avoid playing the “peekaboo” game with their necklines.

In a new photo, Jessa (hashtag)Duggar breaks her father’s rules by wearing tight pants and kissing her husband.

Jessa recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing her seven-year-old husband.

The photo was innocent enough, but seeing her in a pair of tight black pants sent fans into a frenzy.

“Pants!” to “Whaaaattttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

“Pants are looking great!!! Keep at it girl!!!” one fan said in response to “Jessa rocking the pants.”

Jessa’s new look is a big deal for her because she usually dresses in…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Jessa #Duggar defies dad’s rules as she wears tight pants and kisses husband in new photo https://t.co/90HyMnUDeR — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 30, 2021