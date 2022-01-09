Fans of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ petition Netflix to renew the live-action series for a second season.

Fans of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are petitioning Netflix to renew the live-action series for a second season.

In November 2021, Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop premiered to mixed reviews, with many longtime fans criticizing the streamer’s interpretation of the classic anime.

Of course, some Netflix subscribers praised the adaptation, and it appears that they are petitioning Netflix to renew Cowboy Bebop for a second season.

What Does It Mean for Future Live-Action Adaptations If ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Isn’t Renewed for Season 2?

Netflix canceled its Cowboy Bebop adaptation just two weeks after the live-action series premiered.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news, citing poor ratings in its second week on the platform.

In comparison to the majority of Netflix’s cancellations, this one came early.

It appeared to put an end to any chance of Spike Spiegel’s (John Cho) story continuing.

Even with so many negative reviews, viewers were disappointed by the decision.

Season 2 was clearly in the works for the Cowboy Bebop adaptation’s creators, and the first batch of episodes left a lot of questions unanswered.

That could be why fans are rallying behind the show in the hopes of saving it.

Whatever occurs, occurs.

Mustafa Shakir, star of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ dissects Spike and Jet’s relationship.

The live-action Cowboy Bebopi was far from the only Netflix show to be canceled in recent years.

And if there’s one thing that all of the streamer cancellations have in common, it’s that they all have a devoted following that will fight to keep them on the air.

Cowboy Bebop fans have started a Change.org petition to bring the show back for a second season.

They’ve gathered more than 100,000 signatures so far.

The following is the appeal’s description:

“For those who want a second (or third) helping of the live-action Cowboy Bebop.”

Although it wasn’t a direct adaptation of the anime, the world they created was incredible and deserved a second season.”

It’s true that the show’s creators left a lot of room for future episodes to expand on.

So, do fans have a chance of persuading Netflix to renew the show for a second season?

The abrupt cancellation of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop does not portend a change of heart.

Fan movements, on the other hand, have saved popular shows in the past.

In fact, the streamer appears to have bowed to Lucifer fans more than once…

