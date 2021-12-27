Fans of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ are outraged, claiming that this male pro was a “victim of wrongful eliminations.”

Dancing with the Stars viewers cheer on their favorite pro dancers.

When it comes to interpreting the weekly show’s theme, these talented performers have their own strengths and weaknesses.

When their choreography is well-received, fans rally behind these professionals when their scores don’t match their effort with a paired celebrity.

However, one mirrorball winner has been strongly suggested by viewers as a “victim of wrongful eliminations throughout their career, prompting fans to cry foul.”

Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed on Dancing with the Stars since season 25, Mark Ballas is still a fan favorite.

For his final season as a pro, Ballas was paired with violinist Lindsey Stirling.

They came in second together.

Entertainer Jordan Fisher and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold came in second and third, respectively.

Ballas made his first appearance on the show in season 5, partnering with television personality Sabrina Bryan.

He won two mirrorball trophies as a result of this.

He danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6.

Ballas danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson during Season 8 of the show.

He came in second with Katherine Jenkins in season 14, Sadie Robertson in season 19, Paige VanZant in season 22, and Stirling in season 25.

Viewers shared their thoughts on Dancing with the Stars in a Reddit thread dedicated to the show.

In the thread “Mark was always the victim of wrongful eliminations,” Ballas was mentioned.

“It astounds me that he only has two wins…how?? his creativity is unmatched,” one fan wrote.

“He was always the victim of erroneous exclusions.”

With Sabrina, Kristi, Shawn, Chelsea, and Katherine, Mark should have been a five-time champion,” wrote a second Reddit user.

“Before I learned to appreciate Len’s criticisms, I despised him for his dismissive attitude toward Mark’s choreography because it wasn’t “traditional,” which is ironic because I’ve since discovered that I’m a bit of a purist myself.

Because this isn’t a real ballroom competition, it’s just a reality tv show, I can also appreciate the creativity that improves a dance,” said a third viewer.

“The elimination of Sabrina and Mark still hurts,” a fourth pro dancer’s fan exclaimed.

Ballas married songwriter BC Jean after she left Dancing with the Stars.

Alexander Jean was the name of the band they formed together.

They’ve been performing professionally since 2015, and they recently appeared on ABC’s The Queen Family Singalong, where they sang a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.