Fans of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ are pleading for this former pro to return, describing her as “ahead of her time.”

Fans of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ are pleading for this former pro to return, calling her ‘ahead of her time.’

Over 50 pros have appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars over the course of its 30 seasons, but there are a few who appear to have left an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of longtime viewers.

Fans talked about their favorite professional dancers and who they’d like to see return to the series on a social media discussion board.

There was one whose name kept coming up, prompting fans to plead for their return to Dancing with the Stars, claiming she was “ahead of her time.”

There was one young woman who pushed ballroom boundaries ahead of some of today’s pros, who use edgy choreography and innovative dances to entice viewers.

Lacey Schwimmer blew the doors open with her youthful exuberance like a pro.

When traditional ballroom dancing was encouraged, she pushed the envelope and challenged traditional ballroom techniques.

Schwimmer first appeared on the show in season 7, when she was paired with former ‘N Sync member Lance Bass.

That season, they finished third.

Schwimmer was paired with reality television star Steve-O for her next season, and she danced with Mark Dacascos during season 9.

Schwimmer was no longer a professional dancer by season ten, but rather a member of a troupe.

The professional dancer found a good match with Disney Channel star Kyle Massey in season 11.

Derek Hough and Jennifer Grey beat them to second place.

She then danced with radio host Mike Catherwood.

Schwimmer danced with Chaz Bono in the 13th season of the show, and they came in seventh place.

Bono made history as the first transgender contestant on the show.

Fans of the former Dancing With the Stars pro pleaded for her return to the show in a Reddit thread dedicated to the show.

“It’s too bad she wasn’t on the show now,” one follower wrote first.

Her collaboration with Chaz Bono was so underappreciated, especially at a time when I’m not sure any of the other pros would have stood up for him as fiercely as she did.”

“She was too ahead of her time for the show and the fans to appreciate her,” a second Reddit user said, for example.

“I’m a huge fan of hers.

She was sassy and fearless.

Today’s show requires her unique style.

A third viewer wrote, “I wish she’d come back.”

“One of my favorites is her freestyle with Kyle Massey.”

She was a unique individual.

I miss her terribly.

"I wish she'd return," exclaimed a

