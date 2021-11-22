Fans of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ claim the show is rigged as the finale approaches: ‘We all know who’s going to win,’ they say.

Dancing with the Stars viewers believe the show is “rigged” in favor of one contestant heading into the finale.

In the comments section of an Instagram post, they stated their claims.

In advance of the season 30 finale, the show highlighted its four remaining cast members.

Despite the fact that each celebrity competition and their professional partner have a large following, some appear to have an advantage in winning the mirrorball.

Who do fans think the show will honor tonight with the season’s award?

The following celebrities will compete for the show’s highest honor in tonight’s episode, which will wrap up season 30.

Jenna Johnson, JoJo Siwa’s partner, will perform the dance.

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert share the stage.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, as well as Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, will perform.

Throughout the season, these four celebrities have received the most fan votes, keeping them in the running.

In the final two rounds of dancing, Siwa, Shumpert, Rigsby, and Kloots will compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

The finalists’ first-round dances will be Fusion Dances, which combine two dance styles into a single routine.

The couples will then perform the fan-favorite Freestyle in the second and final rounds.

Dancing With The Stars (hashtag)DWTS (@dancingabc) shared a post.

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars appeared to agree that the show’s winner has already been determined.

They also claimed, without evidence, that the show is “rigged” ahead of tonight’s finale.

“I want Amanda and Alan to win… but we all know it’s rigged, so Jojo and Jenna will win,” one fan wrote.

“Iman and Daniela are deserving of this.

Her choreography and his progress are both fascinating to watch.

“However, we all know who will win,” opined a second audience member.

“Iman is exactly what the show was supposed to be about: a celebrity learning to dance from a pro and growing through expression.”

“Hands down, he has my vote!” wrote a third Instagram user. “Good luck, Iman!”

The fourth fan wrote, “You’re going to give it to Jo and Jen.”

The above Instagram post has a lot of positive comments about Siwa and Johnson’s historic same-sex pairing this season.

The women, on the other hand, have shown a willingness to express themselves through dance throughout the season.

Other performers in the finale, on the other hand, have…

