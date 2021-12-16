Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ demand an All-Star Season: ‘It Would Be Iconic’ if These Celebrities Competed Once More

Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ demand an All-Star Season, saying it would be “iconic” if these celebrities competed once more.

Dancing with the Stars has aired on ABC for 30 seasons.

Hundreds of celebrities have competed for the mirrorball trophy over the years.

Only a few have made it to the top three in their season.

As a result, a slew of talented celebrity dancers have been left out of the spotlight, prompting fans to take to Reddit to demand an All-Star season, claiming that seeing some of their favorites return to the ballroom would be “iconic.”

There has only been one Dancing with the Stars All-Star season in 30 seasons.

DWTS had only done one all-star season, back in 2012, despite its star-studded casts.

The cast of Season 15 was entirely made up of previous celebrity contestants from previous seasons.

It was the first time previous winners returned to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Apolo Ohno (season 4) and Shawn Johnson (season 8) were both Olympians and previous DWTS winners, and they were joined by other past champions.

Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees (season 2), Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys (season 3), Helio Castroneves of Brazil (season 5) and Kelly Monaco of the soap opera Kelly Monaco (season 1) were among those featured.

Pamela Anderson (season 10) and Kirstie Alley (season 12) competed, as did actor Gilles Marini (season 8) and ‘N Sync singer Joey Fatone (season 4).

Bristol Palin (season 11) and TV personality Melissa Rycroft (season 8) rounded out the group.

Melissa Rycroft and pro-Tony Dovolani were the season 15 winners.

Dovolani, who joined the series in season 2, was victorious for the first time.

He finished third with his celebrity partner, Stacy Keibler.

Dovolani and Rycroft were then paired for Season 8, where they finished third.

In a Reddit post, fans expressed their desire for a second season in which their favorite characters from previous seasons would find redemption on the ballroom floor.

Riker Lynch (season 20), Milo Manheim (season 27), Nikki Bella (season 25), and Heather Morris (season 24) were among the celebrities whose names were tossed out for consideration by viewers.

One fan wrote, “Omg, Riker and Daniella (Karagach) would snag that mirrorball so fast, it’d be iconic.”

“I’d like to see Milo reunited with Whitney (Carson),” said a second fan.

“I believe Nikki will return.

“She’s previously stated how much she enjoys dancing with Artem (Chigvinstev) and is always looking for an excuse to do so,” wrote a third…

