Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ say these changes are required before they will consider watching Season 31.

Throughout its 31 seasons on the air, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has benefited from a loyal audience and fan base.

While some seasons have piqued interest more than others, the series is one of the few on television with a devoted following.

However, there appear to be some long-standing issues that fans would like to see addressed before they watch the new season of the series.

In a Reddit thread, they discussed issues that they claim have held the show back over the past few seasons.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars has not yet been renewed.

The ABC network, on the other hand, has yet to release its schedule for Fall 2022.

As a result, while the show’s future appears to be in jeopardy, it is not technically true.

Fall renewals are announced by the networks closer to Spring each year, when ABC unveils its new programming for the fall season, which includes renewals of past favorites as well as new shows.

Some episodes of DWTS season 30 had record-low viewership, according to TV Series Finale.

Dancing with the Stars never topped the ratings during its Monday timeslot, according to a graph.

It was frequently defeated by NBC’s The Voice, a competition juggernaut.

Fans discussed the changes they want to see implemented in a Reddit thread titled “Let’s list everything, we want to happen with the show this year (if season 31 gets renewed hopefully).”

Tyra Banks was hired as an executive producer and host for season 29 of DWTS, which coincided with these issues.

The following are fans’ wishes, in the hopes that these changes will improve things for future seasons of the show.

One fan wrote, “I’d love for them to fix their timing issues!”

“A proper send-off for EVERY couple at the end of each episode! Also, and this may be controversial, but only three judges!”

They don’t have enough time to speak because there are four of them.”

“I’d like to hear the winning couple speak after they’ve won.”

“It’s cruel to have the credits roll while Tyra is freaking out and withhold information from us,” a second Reddit user opined.

“A new host, fewer theme nights, more professional dances, and more time spent getting to know the stars are all on the way.”

Also, team dances, with all timing issues that are obvious and disrupt the flow addressed,”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.