Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Speak Out: This Is the Couple Who They Want to Win Season 30

Fans of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Speak Out: This Is the Couple Who Should Win Season 30

Dancing with the Stars fans are voicing their opinions on who they think should win the season 30 finale.

The show’s coveted mirrorball trophy is up for grabs for the remaining four contestants.

Over the last week, these celebrities and their professional partners have worked tirelessly to prepare two performances for tonight’s finale.

One is a fusion dance, and the other is the popular freestyle.

Dedicated fans of the show, on the other hand, have their eyes on one particular celebrity to win the season in the finale.

What is their favorite among the four finalists?

Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby, JoJo Siwa, and Amanda Kloots are the season 30 finalists on Dancing with the Stars.

Throughout the season, these four celebrities have received the most votes from viewers.

Even though they did not receive high marks from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, they made it to the final.

While each celebrity has a loyal following, some have more than others, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

Many viewers believe JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson will be the season’s winners.

Others, on the other hand, believe that the trophy should go to a different celebrity to represent what the show is all about.

However, one of the four remaining finalists appears to be the one to beat this season in Instagram fan comments.

A professional NBA player, Iman Shumpert, is one of two male finalists.

Professional athletes have done well on Dancing with the Stars in the past because they understand the value of training and having a coach.

Shumpert has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the ballroom over the course of several episodes, demonstrating his newly acquired skills.

He is the only finalist who has never had any formal dance training.

Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, and JoJo Siwa, the hosts of The Talk, have all danced professionally.

As a result, he is regarded as the epitome of what the show was intended to be by Dancing with the Stars viewers.

Fans rallied behind Shumpert to be the season 30 surprise mirrorball-winning celebrity, as seen in the caption of the above Instagram post.

One fan exclaimed, “IMAN…he’s what this competition is all about!”

“Let the person with no DWTS experience win!” penned a second fan.

“Daniella did an AMAZING job with iman.

I’m hoping they make the finals—the choreography is fantastic…

