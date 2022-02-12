Fans of Death in Paradise are saying the same thing as new characters join the BBC show following Sergeant Cassell’s departure.

Fans of Death in Paradise are all saying the same thing now that new characters have joined the BBC show following Sergeant Cassell’s departure.

Fans of DEATH IN PARADISE have praised newcomer Sergeant Naomi Thomas, who took over for Florence Cassell in Friday’s episode.

After Florence’s undercover mission ended earlier this month, BBC One viewers were devastated when she said an emotional goodbye to San Marie and DI Neville Parker.

Shantol Jackson, who replaced Joséphine Jobert as the new sergeant, had big shoes to fill, and fans flocked to social media to express their opinions.

Viewers were also pleased to learn that Darlene Curtis, played by Ginny Holder, had joined the team as a volunteer police officer and had since become a permanent member.

“Darlene working in the police station, love it,” wrote one fan.

This is an excellent group of individuals.

“DeathInParadise” (hashtag)

“Naomi and Darlene are amazing,” said another.

“I’m really digging this new vibe.”

“Go on Darlene!! @deathinparadise she’s trying her hardest,” said a third.

It is fantastic.

“DeathinParadise” (hashtag)

Another user commented, “Love (hashtag)DeathInParadise and the two new girls in the police department, great addition.”

Someone else tweeted, “Naomi is a Queen, and I love that she’s nicked Florence’s detective wardrobe.”

It comes after actress Josephine Jobert confirmed that DS Florence Cassell had “for good” left the hit crime drama.

The TV star stated that she will not return to the island because her character is moving on to a new location.

“She’s been through a lot,” she told Digital Spy, “and she’s been shot once, almost died the second time.”

“She lost her husband and is still grieving, but she’s improving.”

“I believe it is in her best interests for her to leave permanently.”

Florence’s departure comes after his deputy Florence friend-zoned Neville after she told him they were “just friends.”

“I haven’t read the script, so I don’t know what they’re going to do with that!” she said when asked how Neville will cope after Florence’s departure.

“He’ll be depressed,” says the narrator.

After living with suspect Miranda Priestly and working as an au-pair for her daughter under the alias Celeste, the undercover detective’s cover was blown.

Things came to a dramatic end, however, when Florence was handed a gun by Miranda after it was discovered that she had murdered her own mother.

Miranda led Florence into a field and had her kneeling on the ground, ready to shoot.

However, before arresting Miranda for multiple murders, DC Cassell was able to draw her own pistol and shoot Miranda in the side.

Neville Parker (Ralph Little) rushed to her after the heroic act, just as it was announced that she would be leaving the island.

Florence said her final goodbyes to everyone before being driven away in an emotional scene.

