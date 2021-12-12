Fans of ‘Dexter’ always ask Michael C Hall to sign one bizarre item.

Fans of ‘Dexter’ always want Michael C Hall to sign one bizarre item.

Michael C Hall became a TV icon and serial killer sex symbol in the first Dexter series, which drew a massive fan base.

Dexter has become a beloved anti-hero as he controls his dark killer urges by pursuing those who deserve to be killed.

Hall explains the common kitchen item that has become synonymous with his character and that fans constantly ask him to sign on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

To maximize his kills and protect innocent people, Dexter had to follow “The Code of Harry.”

He had access to evidence and forensic files as a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Metropolitan Police Department.

One of his main rules is to assassinate murderers who have gotten away with their crimes.

He would track down his victims and crimes using the police department database and his forensic expertise.

Dexter gathers evidence and stalks his victims to ensure their guilt, according to the code.

His method of assassination is also precise.

He prepares a “Kill Room” covered in plastic wrap to prevent fingerprints, blood, and evidence from being left behind.

The “Kill Room” is transformed into a shrine to the victims of the killers’ crimes.

Dexter used a variety of weapons to complete the task.

Fans frequently ask Hall to sign one of his famous weapons, which has become synonymous with the character.

Hall explains on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert how fans frequently ask him to sign a meat cleaver.

Colbert displayed a photograph of Hall signing a fan’s copy of a real sharp wit.

When fans present the item to Hall, he admits that he has reservations about it.

Anyone would be startled if they saw a fan approaching a popular TV actor holding a cleaver.

“You don’t want to say ‘no’ to such a person,” Hall jokes. In his defense, Dexter has grown into a heartthrob serial killer that fans have adored since the first season.

Hall is willing to sign a common kitchen item for his adoring fans, but it still makes him uncomfortable.

“All I can do now is cross my fingers and hope it’s never used for bad,” Hall said.

Colbert devised a rationale for why Hall should exercise caution when signing the hazardous item.

Fingerprints can incriminate just about anyone, as crime enthusiasts and Dexter fans are well aware.

Hall’s fingerprints, Colbert joked, are on the…

