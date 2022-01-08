Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ be on the lookout for an important announcement.

There’s an Important Announcement Coming for Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood will air on Sunday, January 28.

a)

However, there are still a few surprises in store.

Executive producer Scott Reynolds announced on Twitter that an “exciting” announcement will be made on Monday, January.

10, immediately following the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood.

On January, Reynolds sent a message via Twitter.

Count to seven

“Hey (hashtag)Dexter fans,” he wrote, “I’m gonna have an EXCITING (hashtag)DexterNewBlood announcement to share early Monday morning.”

“I’m so excited to share it with you!”

Hello, (hashtag)Dexter fans! I’ll have an EXCITING (hashtag)DexterNewBlood announcement to share with you early Monday morning.

I’m so excited to share it with you all! pic.twitter.comMOjsOeM5ZU

Is a Harrison Spinoff in the Works for ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Despite the fact that he did not provide any details, the post sparked a slew of rumors and predictions, including that Showtime has secretly greenlit a Dexter: New Blood Season 2.

While the show was originally intended to be a limited series, it has grown in popularity to the point where many fans are anticipating more episodes.

Showtime, on the other hand, appears to be holding off on commenting on the series’ fate until after the finale.

“Any further discussions of Dexter will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and characters,” said network president Gary Levine to Deadline.

“I believe we will deliver a proper conclusion to the series in the best possible way,” says Dexter.

Michael C Hall, who plays the lovable vigilante killer Dexter, has also hinted at a second season of Dexter: New Blood.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that answering that question definitively would “possibly give away or imply information we don’t want to imply.”

“I’m going to hold off on giving a firm answer.

I hope that for those who originally watched the show and are curious about what happened to him, watching it again will be a satisfying experience.”

Dexter: New Blood premiered in November and follows Dexter to Iron Lake, New York, where he has been hiding as Jim Lindsay.

He has a normal life with a job and a girlfriend, but everything changes when his son, Harrison, arrives in Iron Lake unexpectedly.

Dexter is struggling to keep his routine…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.